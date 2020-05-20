Fawad predicts Eid on May 24

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Wednesday that the experts believed Eidul Fitr to fall on May 24 in accordance with their calendar. Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to overseas journalists, criticised the clerics once again regarding the moon sighting techniques. He said that Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai are standing on different paths. He censured that moon will not change its orbit over anyone’s opinion. The minister claimed that there was no practical importance of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee anymore in Pakistan.—INP