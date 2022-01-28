Fawad praises PPP, Gillani for ‘helping’ SBP bill sail through Senate

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry thanked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its Leader of Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani for “supporting” the SBP Amendment Bill 2021.

The upper house of parliament on Friday approved the SBP Amendment Bill 2021 after its chairman Sadiq Sanjrani cast his decisive vote in favour of the bill tabled by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

Referring to the passage of the SBP bill, Fawad in a tweet said that the opposition had been dreaming of tabling no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran in the National Assembly “but it failed even in the [Senate] where it has a majority”. Terming the passage of the bill as another victory for the ruling PTI, the information minister said that it has been proved that all opposition parties have no match for Premier Imran. “The journey of success will not stop,” he added.