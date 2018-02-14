Fawad praises NAB for placing Sharif’s name on ECL

LAHORE : The spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhary praising National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for placing the names of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain retired Safdar on Exit Control List (ECL) said that it was a welcome step.

Talking to media in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhary lashed out at interior minister and said that action would be taken against interior minister Ahsan Iqbal for not putting the name of Ishaq Dar on ECL.

“Imran or Pervez Khattak or any other leader is not supreme from law and even if PTI does the wrongdoing it should also be tried,” he said.

He went on saying that government was creating barriers in implementation of NAB orders as without accountability of influential elimination of corruption was not possible.

He claimed that PML-N will soon divided in fictions like MQM and Nawaz Sharif future was not different from MQM founder Altaf Hussain. Responding on a query, PTI spokesperson said PTI did not believe in politics of heredity, if it happened than Ali Tareen should be the secretary General of the party in place of his father Jahangir Tareen.

He mentioned that the democracy was not the name of majority as without rule of law democracy was remain incomplete.

Terming the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as dummy PM said that the real powers of PM enjoyed by the Fawad Hassan Fawad.

Earlier today, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked the Interior Ministry to place the names of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar on the Exit-Control List.

NAB wrote a letter to the Interior Ministry in which it recommended that the names of Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif and Captain (r) Safdar to be placed on the ECL as it voiced fears that the suspects could travel outside the country.

This comes in the wake of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s appeal to the court to grant them immunity from appearing at hearings since Kulsoom Nawaz was ill and was about to undergo important tests in London.

Orignally published by INP