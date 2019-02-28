Fawad: Pakistan, India conflict will lead to world destabilisation

Daily Pakistan Observer -

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the world must realise Pakistan-India conflict will lead to regional, global destabilisation.
“World must realise Pakistan-India conflict will destabilise region and later the world at large, Fawad tweeted. “World will be more divided and extremism at new peaks…. extremism will be ultimate winner … Pakistan, India and the world will loose…. let’s work together to avert this situation,” the information minister added.—INP

