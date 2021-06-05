Fawad Khan to star in ‘Ms. Marvel’ series

Fawad Khan seems to have landed his first Hollywood film! According to rumors, the famed Pakistani artist will appear in the next Ms. Marvel series. The Khoobsurat actor, Khan will feature in one episode of the new superheroine series, according to its IMDb profile.

Haroon Rashid, the BBC entertainment journalist, announced the possibility on Twitter. “Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms. Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He’s listed on the show’s official IMDb page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha, and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true,” he tweeted.

Following her popularity in the ZEE5 online series Churails, it was previously speculated that Bucha will join the MCU as Ms. Marvel.

Her function has not been revealed, and she has made no mention of it on social media, but her presence has been verified by the website. Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, and Travina Springer will also appear in the series.

Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah of Bad Boys for Life, Meera Menon of The Walking Dead, Dirty John, and Outlander, as well as Academy Award-winning Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, will direct the episodes.

