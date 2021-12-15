Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed pair up for a web series

Pakistan’s top-rated actor Fawad Khan gained a huge fan following across the border after his impressive performance in Bollywood films, Khoobsurat (2014) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

He is now set to make a comeback on Indian screes through Zindagi on Zee5 alongside Sanam Saeed, who was his costar in all-time hit Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Director Asim Abbasi announced the development on his Instagram, sharing pictures of the duo from the set in Pakistan’s Hunza.

“Mystical land. Magical realism. And a big, old family in the middle of it.

There’s Fawad. There’s Sanam. Both giving delicious performances, along with every other cast member (to be revealed in good time). Indebted to these great, great actors for giving their all to this project.

Mad props to my partner in crime, Shailja, for saying yes to my (batshit crazy) ideas. Thank you for my wings!

Long road ahead, but for now, feeling very blessed. I hope everyone who has entertained my work in the past, finds a little home for their soul in this new series,” Abbasi wrote.

“I believe this new series is my most intimate and personal work to date, dealing with universal themes of how we search for meaning in love and what happens when we lose that love. But what I’m most excited about is having been giving the opportunity to tell the story on this epic, otherworldly canvas, in a way that I don’t believe has been done before,” Ansari told Indian publication *Mid Day*.