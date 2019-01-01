Fawad is welcome in Sindh but not for conspiracies: Wahab

Advisor to CM on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab while commenting on the cancelation of visit by Federal Information Minister, Fawad Choudhry to Sindh Province, has said that Choudhry was more than welcome to visit the Province of Sindh but for not the purpose of hatching conspiracies, adding that the land of Sindh had been much hospitable and would extend hospitality to him too whenever he visited.

The Advisor further said that it seems that Fawad Choudhry had to cancel his visit to Sindh after having realized some ground realities. Murtaza said that in Sindh PTI cannot make government if they struggle for 50 years, they will fail to establish his government in the province of Sindh. He reacted in his statement about forward block. The Advisor said that the news regarding forward block in the PPP members are rumors. Advisor mentioned that present government was successful in keeping its feet only with the support of mere 4 seats.

The Advisor information said in the press conference that JIT reports are not Heavenly Scripture and Federal Government refrain to do any unconstitutional activities in the province of Sindh because Pakistan Peoples Party is ruling in Sindh with 99 members and all members are united with the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party which believe in democracy. Advisor in his press conference stated that he again avowed that the PPP will continue to rule Sindh Province as the same government is keeping its promise.

Wahab said that he conveyed his message to the PTI members that they must read/ go through the Constitution of Pakistan. He said the efforts of Federal government of maligning the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party as a political coup. The Advisor said that Sindh government and the leadership of PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leader are being targeted just for exposing the undemocratic conduct and anti-masses policies of the Federal Government. Furthermore, he added that neither the Chief Minister nor any other even summoned by the JIT.

He said that the history is of full of same vindictive tactics which are being used by the federal government. He also condemned that a foolish friend submits adjournment motion in the Sindh Assembly if he knows the law and regulation he never reads/ knows the laws of Pakistan. This is unconstitutional attitude because the matter is prejudice in the Court of Law at this moment/ time no adjournment motion will be submit in the Assembly, he concluded.

