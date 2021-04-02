Fawad hints at reopening of Swiss cases against Zardari

Action will be taken against five individuals

Observer Report Islamabad

Federal Minister for Science and Techonology Fawad Chauhdhry has said that the federal government is mulling to reopen infamous Swiss accounts case dated back to 1990s against PPP leaders including co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“Asif Zardari was acquitted in Swiss accounts case because NAB officials at that time said that they did not have original record of the case documents which was an utter lie,” Fawad said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

Briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting that took place in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Fawad Chaudhry said that the legal team was working on a Swiss cases record against Zardari.

“We are thankful to Broadsheet inquiry commission for finding Swiss cases record against Zardari,” said Chaudhry, adding that National Accountability Bureau now has a record of Swiss case and they can reopen cases against Zardari.

The Broadsheet inquiry commission report was made public after the approval of the federal cabinet that met with PM Imran Khan in the chair.

The commission has blamed the country’s bureaucracy for delaying payments to the firm hired for finding assets of political leaders abroad that led to a US$9 million fine.

The Broadsheet inquiry commission in its report recommended to de-seal Swiss cases record of the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The committee in its report has unearthed the Swiss cases recorded kept in the record room of the National Accountability Bureau.

The inquiry commission recommended de-seal the record of the cases.