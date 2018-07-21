Fawad Hassan Fawad’s physical remand extended by 14 days

LAHORE : The accountability court on Saturday extended the physical remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad, the former principal secretary to ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, by 14 days in Rs14 billion Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

The senior bureaucrat was produced before the court after his previous two week remand ended. The judge while approving the request of NAB extended the physical remand of the accused.

Fawad was arrested by NAB authorities on July 5. He pressurized chief executive officer (CEO) Tahir Khursheed and Project Director Ali Moazzam of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) to cancel the contract with M/S Chaudhry Latif and sons and gave it to Casa Developers.

The government had to pay Rs5.9 million in damages due to alleged cancellation of the contract that further delayed the project.

He also constructed a plaza in Rawalpindi through illegal assets. Fawad neither presented any record before NAB nor was able to respond to their queries. Motorway Housing Scheme was illicitly approved at his behest.

He was also charged with relocation of Compressed Natural Gas stations and illegally serving in a bank.

According to NAB, Fawad was taken into custody on ample evidence gleaned from statements of co-accused testifying against him while he will be produced before accountability court on Friday.

Fawad Hassan Fawad served as the principal secretary to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and is considered his close aide.

He was removed from the position on June 1, 2018 and appointed as director general of Civil Services Academy, Lahore.

Share on: WhatsApp