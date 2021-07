Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that he was deeply grieved over the sad demise of eminent writer, novelist and columnist Masood Ashar.

In a condolence message here on Tuesday, he termed the Masood Ashar’s death as a shocking news.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the invaluable services rendered by the deceased in fields of fiction and journalism and his services will always be remembered.