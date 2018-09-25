Fawad for comprehensive plan to make APP financially stable institution

Resolution of employees’ problems top priority

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday called for chalking out a comprehensive plan to make Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) a financially sound and stable institution.

Steps should be taken for bridging the gap between its income and expenses, he said during a presentation given to him on the occasion of his visit to the news agency’s headquarters after assuming charge of his office.

The minister stressed the need for better utilization of human resource to improve performance of the organization.

He emphasized the importance of local languages for APP’s correspondents working abroad to improve their working efficiency.

Fawad said APP should play a pro-active role in highlighting the country’s positive image internationally and for the purpose it should improve its coordination with the press attaches appointed at Pakistani missions abroad.

APP Managing Director Masood Ahmed Malik briefed the minister about the working of the institution, its services and news exchange agreements with various foreign news agencies.

The minister on the occasions directed for providing necessary equipment to APP. Steps should be taken to broaden its network for further improving Pakistan’s image in the world, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the government was aware about problems of the government’s employees and their resolution was its top most priority.

During a meeting with a delegation of Radio Pakistan workers, the minister said that the objective of the plan to lease out the Radio Pakistan building was welfare of its employees and resolution of their problems. He assured that the viewpoint of the Radio Pakistan employees would also be considered.

After meeting with Chaudhry Fawad, the employees of Radio Pakistan ended their protest.—APP

