Fawad complains of weak judicial system after LHC allows Shehbaz to fly abroad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday termed the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to allow PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad ‘mockery of law’.

Taking to twitter, he said: “Even panchayat does not give verdict in such haste,” adding that his escape would be unfortunate.

اربوں روپے کی منی لانڈرنگ میں ملوث شہباز شریف کو باہر جانے کی اجازت دینا قانون کے ساتھ مذاق،اتنا جلد فیصلہ تو پنچائیت میں نہیں ہوتا اس طرح سے ان کا فرار ہونا بدقسمتی ہو گی، اس سے پہلے وہ نواز شریف کی واپسی کی گارنٹی دے چکے ہیں سوال یہ ہے کہ کہ اس گارنٹی کا کیا بنا؟ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 7, 2021

Fawad said that the leader of the Opposition in National Assembly is a guarantor in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s case, adding that Shehbaz had been allowed to travel abroad instead of issuing him notice on submitting fake guarantee.

فیصلے کے خلاف تمام قانونی راستے اختیار کریں گے، ہمارے نظام عدل کی کمزوریوں کی وزیر اعظم کئ بار نشاندہی کر چکے ہیں لیکن اپوزیشن اصلاحات پر تیار نہیں اور اس کی بڑی وجہ یہ ہے کہ اس بوسیدہ نظام سے ان کے مفاد وابستہ ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 7, 2021

Vowing to take all legal measures against the verdict, he said that PM Imran Khan had shed light on the shortcomings of country’s justice system.

He said that Opposition is not ready for reforms as they have their vested interests.

Earlier today, The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted permission to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds.

A bench of the high court issued the verdict on a petition filed by Sharif seeking removal of his name from no-fly list.

The leader of the Opposition in National Assembly has been allowed to stay abroad for eight weeks while the court will again take up the case on July 5.

During the hearing, the government’s lawyer argued that Shehbaz Sharif should undergo medical checkup in Pakistan as the PML-N had been claiming that it uplifted the health sector during its tenure.

To which, the counsel for former Punjab chief minister said that his client is a cancer survivor and he needs to go to London for checkup with his doctor. He also informed the court that an air ticket has also been booked for May 8 (Saturday) as there are fears of flights’ cancellation due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

Assuring the court of Shehbaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, he said that his client had come back from London when he went there after getting bail in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

The petitioner further argued that every citizen has right to go abroad for his treatment.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted permission to Shehbaz Sharif for eight weeks.

