Fawad claims his party to form govt in Punjab on July 22

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that his party will form the government in Punjab on July 22 and also claimed that some ruling parties MNAs were in contact with PTI.

Talking to journalists, former Information Minister said once the PTI forms its government in Punjab, may impose a ban on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar’s entry into the province next week. He said that voting for the slot of Punjab CM will take place on July 22 and it is expected that PTI candidate Pervez Elahi may win after the party’s landslide victory in Sunday’s Punjab by-polls which placed it as the largest party in the provincial assembly.

Fawad Chaudhry urged the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, who will also be the presiding officer of the crucial session, to take notice of the interior minister’s July 18 statement and bar him from entering the province.

He claimed that PTI would regain government in Punjab on July 22, adding that they could impose a ban on the entry of Rana Sanaullah and Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar into the province on the very next day. “People like Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar are cancer for Punjab,” he added.

Referring to the number game in the National Assembly, the PTI leader said that the federal government is on the ventilator, adding that they can send the coalition government packing whenever they want.