Fawad Chaudhry urged to examine his own party on horse trading

LAHORE : Deputy chief of the Jamaat e Islami, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, has counseled PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to examine the position of his own party on the issue of horse trading instead of criticizing JI chief Senator Sirjaul Haq.

In a rejoinder to the PTI leader, Farid Piracha said that so far it was unclear whom Fawad Chaudhry was representing because in the past, he ( Fawad) had been representing Pervez Musharraf, PML(Q) PP and even MQM. He said that the man who had been changing parties so frequently, should not have the moral courage to criticize the JI chief.

Farid Piracha further said that if the PTI had voted for Sirajul Haq in the previous Senate election, the JI assembly members had voted for PTI candidates three times more and it was also due to JI’s support that the PTI government could complete its five year term. He said if the JI had not supported the PTI in Khyber P, the PTI government in the province would not have last for a couple of months.

Farid Piracha said that if someone had been hurt by Sirajul Haq’s plain speaking, he should clarify his own position. He said that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan had himself stated that twenty of his party MPAs had sold themselves in the Senate election and were saleable. On the other hand, he said, nobody could point a finger on any of the JI assembly members.

Orignally published by INP