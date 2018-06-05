Fawad Chaudhry terms Reham’s book as pre-poll rigging

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday termed book of PTI Chief Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan as pre-poll rigging and demanded Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice.

Addressing a press conference, Fawad Chaudhry said Raiwind mafia and former ambassador of Pakistan to Sri Lanka and the United States Hussain Haqqani are behind the controversial book.

He urged cybercrime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to legally investigate the issue. Criminal case can be filed against Reham Khan over her content in the book, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said Reham Khan’s book has shown her narrow-minded thinking as she has no concern with the culture of Pakistan.

Regarding caretaker federal cabinet, he said that all the cabinet has been dissolved but Marvi Memon has refused to leave and that ECP is not taking any action in this regard.

It is pertinent to remember that the pandora box opened when actor Hamza Ali Abbasi took to social media and claimed that he had somehow read the manuscript of book written by Reham Khan.

According to actor and PTI activist Hamza Ali Abbasi, Reham in her book has declared Imran Khan as the most evil man to walk on the face of the earth while Reham herself is the most pious, righteous (Tahajjud guzaar) woman ever and Shehbaz Sharif is an amazing guy.

Hamza Ali Abbasi further said that there is a big agenda behind the book and added that the timing of the publication of the book is also very important and significant, as the book was announced to be published just before the general elections in Pakistan.

However Reham Khan has denied the claim and said that her book revolves around the characters related to her life.