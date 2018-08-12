Fawad Chaudhry says PTI wants opposition on board in parliamentary matters

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan wants the opposition on board regarding parliamentary matters, said party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry after a delegation of PTI leaders met outgoing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to discuss Monday’s National Assembly session.

Talking to media along with other leaders on Sunday, the PTI spokesperson said they want all political parties to move forward with them as they consider it essential for a good working relationship.

Chaudhry said the party would also meet the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party in the evening.

He added Pakistan is surrounded by problems, which can be resolved only through unity.

A party spokesperson said the PTI leaders met Sadiq to invite Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders to the oath-taking ceremony, where they expect Imran Khan to take oath as the prime minister.

The delegation of PTI leaders met Sadiq at the Speaker House, where former speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Asad Qaiser and former CM KP Pervez Khattak were also in attendance.

Besides the discussion on the upcoming National Assembly session, the PTI leaders and Sadiq also exchanged views on the election of a new speaker for the House.

The PTI leaders also expressed reservations over the allotments in parliamentary lodges.

