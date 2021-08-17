Fawad Chaudhry says Pakistan will consult int’l community before recognizing Taliban rule

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Information Minister, stated on Monday that Pakistan will consult the international community before acknowledging the Taliban’s authority in the war-torn country.

Fawad linked the recognition of Afghanistan’s new leadership to what the international community has to say about it. When asked whether Pakistan was ready to recognize the new Afghan government, Fawad said

Despite the fact that the country’s senior civil and military officials attended Monday’s National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, the official statement issued after the meeting said nothing about acknowledging Taliban authority.

Pakistan would stay committed to “an inclusive political settlement as the way forward representing all Afghan ethnic groups,” according to the NSC meeting, which was led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by top cabinet members and services leaders.

The NSC emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, safeguarding basic human rights, and guaranteeing that no terrorist activity takes place on Afghan territory. According to sources close to the Afghan situation, Pakistan has taken a wait-and-see approach to recognising Taliban authority.

They also said that Pakistan was closely watching the international community’s position, particularly that of the United States, China, and Russia, before making any announcements in this respect. As the Taliban took power, China “welcomed” the opportunity to strengthen relations with Afghanistan.

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said the Taliban had stated their desire for good ties with China on many occasions, and that they looked forward to China’s involvement in the rebuilding and development of their nation.

China respects the Afghan people’s right to choose their own fate, according to the spokesman, and is ready to establish friendly and constructive ties with them.

In response to rumors that China was willing to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate government, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that any future government in Afghanistan would only be recognized if it maintained fundamental human rights and kept terrorists out.

The world has been shocked by the Taliban’s surprising quickness in seizing power in Afghanistan; no one anticipated the militiamen to walk into the marbled corridors of Kabul’s presidential palace uncontested.

When Taliban militants began arriving in Kabul on Sunday morning, fear seized the Afghan capital. By the afternoon, the US-backed administration had collapsed, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had left the country.

Since the United States announced its military departure from Afghanistan, the situation has quickly altered. Conflicts between Taliban and Afghan government troops escalated shortly after the declaration, and the security situation in the war-torn nation quickly worsened.

Because Afghan security forces provided little opposition, the Taliban began taking control of Afghan provinces one by one, and within a week, Ghani had resigned and the Taliban had taken control of Kabul.

