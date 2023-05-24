Fawad Chaudhry quits PTI

LAHORE – Announcing to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the former minister and close aide of Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry bids goodbye to former ruling party.

In a statement, the defiant leader said he has resigned from party and distanced himself from Imran Khan, and his aides. Chaudhry’s decision shocks many as he was said to be the close aide of former premier.

In a social media post, Chaudhry said “My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan.”

Ref. My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 24, 2023

The recent development comes days after key leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf distanced themselves from Imran Khan, the country’s populist leader who is facing one of the worst times of his politics.

May 9 was dubbed Black Day by country’s armed forces and now Imran Khan led party is bearing the brunt of attacks on military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore.

Earlier this week, PTI suffered two major jolts as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan called it quit the party over May 9 violence.

This is a developing story, more to follow…