Fawad Chaudhry invites ideas to change Government of Pakistan’s logo

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday pitched for crowdsourcing of ideas to change the logo of the Government of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared the photo of the current State Emblem of Pakistan that comprises four components – a crescent and star crest above a shield, which is surrounded by a wreath, below which is a scroll.

The crest and the green colour are traditional symbols of Islam while the shield is divided in four boxes and each box carries images of cotton, wheat, tea, and jute respectively.

These were the major crops of Pakistan at the time of independence and are shown in a form of a shield that depicts the dependence of the national economy on its main agriculture base.

The floral wreath, surrounding the shield, is Jasminum officinale (the national flower) while the scroll supporting the shield contains the national motto in Urdu, “Iman, Itehad, Tanzim” (Faith, Unit,y and Discipline).

The information minister, who previously held the portfolio of the Ministry of Science and Technology, wants to replace Jute and Tea with Science & Technology and education icons.

“In Government of Pakistan logo my suggestion is Jute and Tea should be replaced with Science & Technology and education icons, graphic designers there send me your ideas,” the minister tweeted.

In Government of Pakistan logo my suggestion is Jute and Tea should be replaced with Science & Technology and education icons, graphic designers there send me your ideas…. pic.twitter.com/l0hJJ73pV5 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 10, 2021

In response, social media users have shared their ideas about changes in the logo. Here are some reactions;

This should be @GovtofPakistan's official logo: 1. industry

2. Welfare

3. Science & Technology

4. Agriculture pic.twitter.com/m0TUBTFZS7 — Raja Akhlaq Janjua (@IamRajaAkhlaq) May 10, 2021

❤️👆👆👆 Sir please check ✔️ pic.twitter.com/SzZhViBt3l — Qasim Shamsi (@qasim_shamsi) May 10, 2021

First Logo representing Tourism , Technology , Education , Agriculture Second Logo representing Justice , Technology , Education , Agriculture pic.twitter.com/j76s4ckgOB — Let's Change Pakistan (@LCPakistan) May 10, 2021

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/as-per-most-calendar-eid-ul-fitr-on-may-14-fawad/