Fawad Chaudhry in the spotlight as audio leak involving top judges goes viral

ISLAMABAD – Another alleged audio of PTI leader was leaked to social media on Friday, the latest in a series of recordings purportedly featuring former information minister Fawad Chaudhry talking with his brother about judges of the country’s top court.

In the alleged audio leak, PTI’s information secretary Fawad can be heard about Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. A voice said to be of Fawad can be heard saying that you (Faisal Chaudhry), Dar Sahab, and Mazahir must meet him at once and tell him that a whole truck is out for his support.

The alleged audio and characters made it difficult to recognize the people being named in it.

Chaudhry then advised his brother to prosecute PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar in several cases under sections related to intentional insult or interruption to public servants sitting in judicial proceeding.

عدلیہ کے خلاف ایک اور پروپیگنڈا

پی ٹی آئی رہنما فواد چودھری کی مبینہ آڈیو لیک سامنے آگئی Audio leak of Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Faisal Chaudhry#FawadChaudhry #AudioLeaks #FaisalChaudhry pic.twitter.com/rAKOWesyn4 — Naya Daur Media (@nayadaurpk) March 3, 2023

PTI leader further mentioned that the move will pressurise him. Before ending the call, Faisal Chaudhry then responds by doing the next thing in the morning.

Chaudhry calls audio leak ‘fake’

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then responded to the latest audio controversy, calling it another fake audio. In a tweet, he said the audio clip has nothing to do with him and rebutted meeting the chief justice of Lahore, nor did I ask him to help Justice Mazahir.

ایک اور جعلی آڈیو میرے نام سے مارکیٹ میں پھینک دی گئ ہے اس آڈیو کا میرے سے کوئ تعلق نہیں نہ ہی چیف جسٹس لاہور سے کبھی ملاقات ہوئ نہ ہی انھیں جسٹس مظاہر کی مدد کا کہا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 3, 2023

The latest audio is third audio leak in recent times that involved members of the top judiciary.