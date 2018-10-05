Fawad Chaudhry hints at more arrests after Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has hinted at more arrests following the detention of former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

Fawad Chudhry was reacting to arrest of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister said, “Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest was the first, and more ‘major’ arrests are also expected in the coming days.”

“PTI government has zero tolerance policy against corruption. The process of accountability will move further,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said, “NAB arrested Shehbaz Sharif in the case registered in their government tenure. There is allegation of over Rs 56 billion in the Aashiana Housing scheme and the anti-graft body arrested PML-N President over these charges.”

The government is completely impartial in all such manner, however, whatever NAB will be provided every assistance it need . “NAB is an independent body and government does not control it.”

Fawad welcomed arrest of Shehbaz Sharif and termed it a ‘big step’ by NAB.

