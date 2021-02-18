Fawad Chaudhry criticised for allegedly dancing in front of Wazir Khan Mosque

Lahore — Video footage of the Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar and Shaan Shahid dancing in Lahore’s Wazir Khan Mosque has surfaced on social media. Pakistanis are infuriated over the offensive act taking place beside the mosque.

In the video, the two celebs Shaan and Ali Zafar are dancing in Wazir Khan Mosque as the drum rolls loudly in the background. Furthermore, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry is also spotted celebrating the dance in the background.

I strongly condemn the shame full act in masjid wazir khan#مسجد_وزیرخان#مسجد_وزیرخان pic.twitter.com/OzV32K8hGb — Haseeb Ahmed (@iHaseebAhmi) February 16, 2021

Shortly after a clip of Shaan and Zafar allegedly dancing in the mosque surfaced on social media, it stirred a debate on Twitter. Let alone playing music, dancing is strictly prohibited in a mosque. Hence, the clip has deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims. Twitter is trending with the hashtag #FawadChaudhryMuafiMango.

As of now, there has been no statement issued from Fawad Chauhdry, Shaan Shahid or Ali Zafar regarding this incident. Reactions were mostly sad and disappointing to see the stars neglectful enough to dance inside the historic mosque. However, It needs to be noted that this occurrence pulls many people into controversy. Not only those participating in the outrageous act but also the mosque authorities – in regards to who gave permission to these drummers to play Sufi music in the first place.

If the PTI members are not called youth, what to say where the state of Madinah is expected from people who do not even know the sanctity of the mosque. pic.twitter.com/NZzZdab5uf — رضا محمد بلوچ (@razamhmadbaloch) February 18, 2021

Evidently, many are even demanding strict action to be taken concerning the matter. More so, people now demand the government address all those that participated in the situation.

Previous controversy at Wazir Khan Mosque:

Earlier, a case filed against actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for filming a song Qubool in Lahore’s Wazir Khan Mosque. The FIR filed under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the two due to the mosque shoot. The section includes deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed's song shoot at a masjid is an abdominal act.

Song shoots, film shoots, and drama recordings in a masjid are NOT acceptable. For the love of God, have some sense and decency. — FurqanaQaziAyaz (@FurqanaAyazQazi) August 9, 2020

The Punjab Religious Affairs Department on August 9 suspended the administrator of the historic Wazir Khan Mosque after the province’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took note of the music video shot inside the mosque premises. According to local media reports, Buzdar sought a report from the minister concerned and the department’s secretary about the issue.

“The mosque is the holiest place and no one can be allowed to trample upon its sanctity. Whosoever is found responsible will not be spared,” an official handout quoted the chief minister as saying, Pakistani news outlets reported.

