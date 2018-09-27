Fawad Ch apologises to opposition members over ‘derogatory’ remarks

ISLAMABD : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday apologised to members of the opposition after they staged a brief walkout from a National Assembly session in protest over his “derogatory remarks”.

As NA Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired the session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah moved a privilege motion over allegations leveled against him by Chauhdry in his early morning tweet.

The information minister then took to the floor of the House and criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party governments as he explained his tweet in which he alleged that former opposition leader Khursheed Shah appointed “800 people in Radio Pakistan in just three days”.

“These people [PPP and PML-N] have looted Pakistan and recruited their favourites in Pakistan Steel Mill, Pakistan International Airlines and Radio Pakistan,” Chauhdry said.

Khursheed Shah said, “Chauhdry should apologise to us and we will not attend proceedings till he apologises.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif also demanded that the information minister apologises for his remarks.

