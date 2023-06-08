Fawad Ch, Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail set to join Jahangir Tareen’s new party

LAHORE – As a new political party of Jahangir Tareen emerges, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi along with several other former leaders of the party seem set to join hands with Jahangir Khan Tareen and join the new party.

Tareen, according to sources — will be announcing the launch of his “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party later today, made considerable headway in wooing PTI defectors after over 100 leaders from across the country participated in a dinner thrown by Aleem Khan at his residence in honour of Tareen and his group.

According to a source, Tareen will become the patron-in-chief of his new party. Apart from Zaidi and Imran Ismail, two ex-PTI leaders from Sindh were also present at the dinner.

Former PTI leaders, who will join the new party, include Murad Raas, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Muhammad Zaheer-ud-Din Khan Alizai, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Chaudhry Muhammad Norez Shakoor, former secretary general Aamir Kayani, Javed Ansari, Tariq Abdullah, Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal and Ajmal Khan Wazir from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Moreover, Rafaqat Gillani, ex-MPA from Chishtian, Mumtaz Mehravi, and ex-MPA from Sahiwal, Meher Irshad Kathia. From Nankana Sahib, Mian Usman Ashraf, and Major (retd) Khurram Rokhri.

PTI defectors expressed full confidence in Tareen when he announced his new party during the dinner yesterday.

Sugar mogul, who was disqualified from contesting for a public office for life by the Supreme Court became active once more following the May 9 mayhem and its fallout.

On May 9, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested. The supporters took to the streets to protest against the Government of Pakistan. The party workers and supporters attacked Jinnah House better known as Lahore Corps Commander House. This caused the arrests of Senior PTI leaders such as Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Asad Umer, and other prominent leaders of PTI. The PTI leaders who left the party decided to take a break from politics but interestingly they decided to join Jahangir Tareen’s new party.