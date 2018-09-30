Fawad, Buzdar discuss progress on 100-day agenda

LAHORE : Federal Minister Information Fawad Chaudhary called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in Chief Minister’s office Sunday.

The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, progress on the 100-day agenda and media strategy.

It was decided that government’s performance especially steps on 100-days plan to be highlighted. Speaking on this occasion, CM said that 30 days performance of government is far better than the past and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s agenda will change the lives of 22 million of people.

He said that media plays key role to bring initiatives of government before public and constructive criticism of media proves to be a beacon of light.

While conversing on this moment, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said, we are accountable to our people and the best judge of our performance is Pakistani public and on the other hand the progress of “Advertising Government” has been exploited.

He said that the focus of government of Tehreek-e-Insaf is on the real issues of people and our government has worked hard by day and night to put the public at right track in 30 days. He said that the media was never that independent before as much as today.

Share on: WhatsApp