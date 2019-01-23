Fawad assures provision of constitutional, administrative rights to GB

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said provision of constitutional and administrative rights to Gilgit-Baltistan was being ensured under a legal framework. Talking to Opposition Leader in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Muhammad Shafi in Islamabad, Chaudhry Fawad said strengthening the people of Gilgit-Baltistan as politically and economically was priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Expressing his views, the opposition leader in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly expressed the hope that the PTI government would take pragmatic measures in realisation of legitimate rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom khusro Bakhtiar in October last year said that the government accorded highest priority to timely completion of the ongoing development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman who called on him at Islamabad, the minister stated that the PTI government was committed to bring the region at par with other areas of the country in terms of socio-economic development.

Khusro Bakhtiar said that Gilgit-Baltistan would gain maximum benefit from the CPEC adding that the game changer project would not only usher in prosperity in the region but also lead to infrastructure development.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister thanked the federal government for approving Gilgit-Skardu road project adding that its completion would reduce the distance from nine hours to two hours.

