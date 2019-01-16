Fawad asks PPP to elect new Sindh Chief Minister

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Demanding resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday advised Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to bring about change in the province by replacing the incumbent CM. Talking to media persons in Karachi, the federal minister said that Murad Ali Shah was ‘Jinn of Omni group’ who was working against the interests of masses of the province.

He said that the federal government supports the present set-up in Sindh but some serious law-makers of the PPP have approached the PTI to come forward for bringing a change in the province. He said that it was unfortunate that in past, the funds, given to the Sindh government for development projects, were not spent here and sent abroad.

Share on: WhatsApp