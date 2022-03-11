Fawad: Army stands with govt as required under Constitution

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday rejected the notion that the military establishment was now supporting the opposition, saying that the armed forces continued to stand with the government as required under the Constitution.

Chaudhry’s remarks were in reply to a reporter’s question about the “impression that opposition parties now had the “army or establishment’s support” in their bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan from the top office through a vote of no-confidence

. “In our constitutional scheme, the army has to stay with the government,” Chaudhry said at a press conference in Islamabad. “The army has to follow the Constitution, and it will follow the Constitution.”

At the outset of his speech, the information minister said a meeting of the political committee was held earlier in the day where concerns were raised over a “campaign against the Pakistan Army”.

In this regard, he referred to a statement by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, president of an alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement.