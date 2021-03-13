Fawad Alam? A cricketer turned actor?

Pakistan’s top-order batsman Fawad Alam seems to be juggling two plates simultaneously. The cricketer is all set to grace our screens with his acting debut. After making his mark in the field of cricket, Alam is leveraging his skills as an actor.

The Urduflix official turned to Instagram and revealed that Fawad Alam would be making his debut in an upcoming web-series. The Pakistan’s first OTT platform also released a poster for the forthcoming web series “Khudkash Muhabbat”.

Earlier in march, Urduflix officially launched itself as Pakistan’s first native OTT platform that will offer exclusive content in Urdu worldwide.

The 35-year-old cricketer made his international debut back in 2007 and after a hiatus of ten years, Alam made a comeback and scored 2 centuries in 2020. The cricketer also made as cameo performance in PTV’s drama Ghar Damaad.

We wish him all the best for his future endeavors!