Fawad Ahmed tests positive for Covid

Australia’s spin consultant for the Pakistan tour, Fawad Ahmed, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Australian leg-spinner will now have to face five days of isolation after a positive test and will have to provide two negative samples before he is allowed to rejoin the team.

Luckily for the Australian squad, Fawad had been isolating after arriving from Pakistan Super League commitments and had not interacted with any of the players or staff.