Fawad again urges opposition to discuss electoral reforms

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday again urged the opposition parties to talk with the government on the issue of electoral reforms.

He added that leaders from the other side of the aisle should talk if they are serious about reforms rather than squabbling in the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

“Shahbaz Sharif should first focus on uniting the PML-N instead of uniting the opposition,” the minister said on Twitter.

On May 27, it was reported that the gulf within the PDM is widening as enfeebled efforts by PML-N leader Shahbaz to piece together the fragmented opposition alliance continue to fail.