Fawad advises PTV MD to step down

Islamabad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that if the affairs of Pakistan Television would not tackled properly, it will come to close. The information minister was talking to media on Monday after attending a session of the Senate’s Standing Committee for information and broadcasting.

The Senate body has given its recommendations on the affairs of PTV, the minister said and it will send its recommendations to the office of the prime minister, Fawad Chaudhry said. The minister said that all members of the committee have recommended removal of the Managing Director of PTV. The minister alleged that the state television’s MD has hijacked its affairs, the PTV management even opt to remain absent from the meeting of the committee.

Information Minister said that the PTV’s headquarter has been closed for 23 days. He said the tenure of the managing director of PTV has been lapsed and an advertisement for new MD has been published. Fawad Chaudhry advised the incumbent MD of the state television to resign from his office voluntarily.—INP

