Fawad accuses previous regimes of destroying institutions

Apologizes over derogatory remarks

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The chaos broke out in the National Assembly on Wednesday as Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary used harsh remarks against the previous regimes especially for making appointments in the public sector organizations.

Taking the floor, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the successive governments destroyed public sector organizations including Radio Pakistan, PTV, Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan International Airline.

He accused the opposition parties of plundering the national exchequer in the past.

The Information Minister said projected expenditures of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation stands at 5.25 billion rupees for this year. He said we are providing four billion rupees to the National Broadcaster and its annual deficit is 1.25 billion rupees.

He said Khursheed Shah Committee regularized the services of eight hundred people in Radio Pakistan in one-day. He said political appointments were also made in PIA.

“Khursheed Shah appointed countless people in PIA, PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan gave top posts in the national carrier to his brother and cousin and then they tell us that we are running the country on funds,” he continued.

The country cannot run like it has been for the past two to three decades, he asserted. Chauhdry then continued with his criticism of the previous governments and said, “A man who used to drive a cab abroad was appointed as director general of Radio Pakistan.”

The information minister further said, “If you call a thief a thief, they get offended.”

Following this, the NA speaker once again interrupted Chauhdry, however, he said, “Please let me complete what I am saying. The others are just sitting here but people of Pakistan want to hear me.”

He further said, “There should be strict accountability of thieves.” When the NA speaker in response remarked that he should draft laws for this, Chauhdry said, “Laws are present but have not been implemented.”

Opposition members strongly protested against Chaudhry’s remarks and staged a walkout.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said, “Members of assembly have respect but the information minister used derogatory language against us. I am not saying that he has a low character but the words used by him are low.”

Shah further said, “Chauhdry should apologise to us and we will not attend proceedings till he apologises.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif also demanded that the information minister apologises for his remarks.

Following their walkout, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs approached the opposition members and convinced them to come back to the House

As they returned, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said he apologizes over his remarks.

