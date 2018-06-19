Favouritism may bear adverse consequences

Hyderabad

The Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Moula Bux Chandio has warned that if any attempt was made to favour any individual or political party in the general election the move will bear adverse consequences. Talking to the media here on Monday, Chandio said the country needed free, fair and transparent elections to strengthen the nascent democratic institutions.

He said the trust of the Pakistan Peoples over the electoral system would solidify if the elections process was conducted transparently. Chandio said although the caretaker governments were working at the center and the provinces, nowhere else in the world the concept of caretaker governments existed.—APP