Faulty street lights causing problems for residents

Dysfunctional street lights in specific sectors may be hampering free movement of residents at night but it is also creating a sense of insecurity. The resident have bee demanding off and on for the timely repair of street lights, that have become obsolete. Eventually, it forces residents to stay at homes due to darkness at streets.

Badar Kiyani, a student from G-7 said many complaints had been lodged with authorities concerned but issue was still lingering due to lack of maintenance and repair. “People are afraid of going outside for their daily chores during night hours and it has made parents more conscious for their children due to darkness at streets”, he added. He urged the authorities concerned to resolve the issue so that folks could take a sigh of relief. Another resident of G-8 Kazim Ali Shah informed some incidents of bike and mobile snatching had been witnessed in the past, apparently due to faulty street lights.

An official from Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Lights and Maintenance departments, requesting anonymity, admitted that maintenance of lights was the priority of his department and fixation of faulty lights was being delayed due to paucity of funds.

He said that there was some administrative issues between CDA and Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) for switching on the lights. Discussions were underway regarding transfer of light’s maintenance work to MCI and release of funds, he added. He also blamed the rainy weather as moisture in air played the havoc with aluminum made lights that were more prone to such weather conditions as compared to copper-made. The spokesperson of Islamabad Police Naeem Iqbal also urged the civic authorities to repair and maintain the faulty lights as it provided help in dealing with miscreants.—APP

Related