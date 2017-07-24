Fault in America’s S Asian policy

Gulshan Rafiq

SOUTH Asia has always been and will long remain at the forefront of America’s foreign policy concerns. Last week, happened to read one of the archives by the US Department of State in 2004 which stated that the US foreign policy in South Asia was firmly founded on the (then) President’s belief in expanding freedom for individuals as well as nations, on promoting economic prosperity and an ongoing search for peace. Likewise, a few news are in media circles that the current US President Donald Trump is likely to meet his national security team this week to finalize his administration’s strategy for Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. In an interview to The Hindu newspaper, US Charge d’Affaires to India MaryKay L. Carlson confirmed that the Trump administration intended to unveil the new strategy in the next few weeks.

The new US administration under President Trump is also thinking of sending 4,000 to 5,000 additional troops to Afghanistan. But the speculations are that, under new South Asia Policy, instead of changing troops, it may give those already stationed there more powers to engage the militants. There was a recent New York Times report that key Trump aides were exploring the possibility of replacing US soldiers in Afghanistan with private military contractors, Blackwater most probably.

The Trump administration is not only coming up with a new South Asian strategy but also beating the old drums of ‘doing more.’ Since September 2001, Pakistan has been a key ally in the Global War on Terror (GWOT). Not only has Pakistan banned a number of terrorist groups, it has captured al-Qaeda operatives and Taliban remnants that sought to hide in Pakistan. Pakistan’s security forces sustain casualties in their continuing operations against the Taliban and al Qaida. The US needs to be grateful for that cooperation.

Another fact is that the American diplomacy has been part and parcel of the South Asian politics because of Indo-Pak historical enmity as well as the possibility of escalation of a conflict to uncontrollable circumstances owing to the presence of a nuclear flash point in the region-Kashmir. As a result, scores of peace efforts were made to normalize the relations between regional states time and again. In their urge for “triangle of conflict resolution-India, Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the hardest part for America has been to impose itself as a mediator, especially because of Indian opposition, and to turn parallel improvement of relations with the states as well as the establishment of reconciliation efforts by peaceful means.

Therefore, it could be inferred that the US foreign policy has failed to accomplish its objectives and mostly remained counterproductive as the aspiration of peace by soft power usually let to the use of military solutions. As a well-known drawback, their counter-insurgency produced insurgents. In a similar way, the US identified anti-communism as a justification to its foreign policy during the Cold War, but similar policies continued after the Soviet Union’s collapse and disintegration. After the demise of Soviet Union and subsequent end of Cold War, the US confronted global terrorism, which obligated the unique world power to initiate a new war, the GWOT, which has now become a never ending war.

As a result of its incoherent foreign policy decisions, the American GWOT has been serving to augment the scourge of terrorism. Throughout the Middle East and several parts of Islamic Africa, revolutions have encouraged the sympathizers to Al Qaeda in Mali, Libya, Syria and Iraq gain strength and support, while the US Defense department scrambles to react to inept foreign policies and is just watching helplessly. Just like the Emergence of the so-called Islamic State (IS or Daesh) in Syria and Iraq has brought US Cold War nemesis, Russia, into the battle, the US military has failed America in Afghanistan, resulting in minus-America solution on Afghan conundrum.

In sum, the current or any upcoming American strategy towards South Asia is bound to fail because it only entails the creation of a massive security force designed for a nation with neither the effective bureaucracies nor functioning civil society that are required to sustain and control such a force. With the existing model of peace in Afghanistan, it is going to take forever. So long as the US military pays only lip-service to counter-insurgency the US President will be hearing the same refrain of ‘more men, more money, and more time’ for years to come because this is not the path that leads to peace and stability in the region.

—The writer is a Researcher at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think tank based in Islamabad.

