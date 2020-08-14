Fauji Foundation starts tree plantation

Staff Reporter

The opening ceremony of plantation was held at Fauji Cement Jhang Bahtar on Independence on Friday.

The ceremony was simple and impressive. The ceremony was inaugurated by chief guest Qamar Haris Manzoor, Chief Executive Officer/MD, Askari/Fauji Cement planted a tree. Mr. Muhammad Tariq Khan, Director Operations, Mr. Muhammad Umar, Chief Financial Officer, Brig. (Retd) Riaz Ahmad Gondal, Ashraf, General Manager, Marketing and Sales, Brig. (Retd) Muhammad Iqbal Tahir and Heads of other departments and staff member attended the ceremony.