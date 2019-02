Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Fauji Foods Limited, the renowned food and beverage company of Pakistan and owner of the House of Nurpur brand, is bringing a wholesome boost to the 4th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) by partnering with Karachi Kings. PSL 2019 is scheduled to be played from February 14, 2019 with a total of 34 matches, out of which 8 matches will be played in Pakistan.

