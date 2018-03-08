Fauji Fertilizer Company celebrates FFC Day

Naveed Ahmed Khan

Islamabad

Every year 8th of March is celebrated as Fauji Fertilizer Company’s (FFCL) raising day in commemoration of the day when the foundation stone of its first fertilizer plant was laid at Goth Machhi in 1979. Since then, the company has continued to grow and has successfully established its repute as the nation’s “Partner in Prosperity”.

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) is a public listed/private company which was founded in 1978 as a result of a joint venture between Fauji Foundation and Haldor Topsoe A/S Denmark. The main aim of investing in the fertilizer sector in 1970’s was to locally manufacture urea and meet the country’s fertilizer requirement to provide food security. The company has progressively grown over the past 39 years and currently owns 3x fertilizer plants with the largest fertilizer market share in Pakistan.

FFC has successfully diversified into banking sector, food preservation technology (Fauji Fresh n Freeze) and is pioneer in Wind Energy (FFCEL) in Pakistan. In addition to that, the company is also working on 330 MW coal power plant as a joint venture with HUBCO.

FFC looks beyond profitability and also considers overall well-being of community in addition to profitability. The company therefore dedicates a huge percentage of its profit to Veteran’s Foundation and CSR activities. The company heavily invests in Education, Healthcare, Sports Development and Disaster Relief initiatives for community building. The company has provided free of cost agri- services to the 1.9 million farmers nationwide through its ongoing farmer advisory and soil testing mobile centers.

The recognition of company’s ethics and values internationally is a source of pride for the country. In recognition of the company’s achievements/ services FFC has bagged several awards for its transparency and corporate governance by SAFA, Best Excellence Award for exemplary and sustainable and responsible business practices by United Nations Global Compact, Management Excellence Award by Management Association of Pakistan for the 4th consecutive year. Also the company has been declared 1st among the top 25 companies for the 7th consecutive year since 2010. FFC has also won top position in Best Corporate Report Awards category by ICAP/ICMAP.

All these recognitions and landmarks speak volumes about the company’s success, professionalism and its dedicated workforce which remains the main contributor of company’s prosperity, growth and expansion as a leading business enterprise in Pakistan.