Fatima memorial emergency room gets a new ventilator

Staff Reporter

The Emergency Room under renovation at Fatima Memorial Hospital received a donation of a state of the art new ventilator from group of young donors through Jahanara Memorial Trust.

Ms. Ayesha and Ms. Alizeh representing the group visited the Hospital and made their contribution by delivering the Ventilator.After reviewing the not-for-profit activities of the hospital, the donors appreciated the efforts and vowed to further support the mission of the Hospital which caters for quality health care from all walks of life.

