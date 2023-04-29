Fatima Bhutto gets married in an intimate ceremony

The granddaughter of former Pakistani prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Fatima Bhutto, wed in a private Nikkah ceremony at her family’s residence in Karachi’s 70 Clifton. Fatima is the author of various novels and books.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, her brother, shared the news on his social media accounts.

“On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton,” he tweeted with a photograph of the couple.

Family members of Fatima were present for the Nikkah ceremony, which was held in their grandfather’s library—”a place that means a lot to my dear sister,” Zulfikar junior continued.

We all agreed that excessive celebrations would be inappropriate given the challenging conditions our fellow citizens are facing. Please remember to pray for Fatima and Graham (Gibran). Thank you and God bless you, Zulfikar concluded his tweet.

On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton. pic.twitter.com/SQjPB4yB7r — Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ذوالفقار علي ڀٽو (@BhuttoZulfikar) April 28, 2023

The good news was also announced by Zulfikar on Instagram.

In 1982, Fatima was born in Kabul. Her father Murtaza Bhutto, the founder’s son of the Pakistan People’s Party and an elected member of parliament, was murdered by the police in Karachi in 1996 while his sister Benazir Bhutto was the country’s prime minister.

Fatima earned her undergraduate degree in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures from Columbia University in 2004 and her master’s degree in South Asian Government and Politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 2005.

She is also known for her non-fiction writing with her recent book New Kings of the World: The Rise and Rise of Eastern Pop Culture garnering immense global acclaim.

She has written a number of publications, including the poetry collection Whispers of the Desert, which was released in 1997 by Oxford University Press Pakistan when Fatima was just 15 years old. A collection of first-person tales from survivors of the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan was published on 8 October 2005 at 8.50 a.m.