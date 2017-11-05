Father of three shot dead over illicit relations

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A father of three kids was shot dead over illicit relations with his close relative at village Ali Nawaz Khan Loond, in the limits of Jahan Waah Police Station, here on other day late night. Sher Muhammad Jaffari, the Station House Officer, told this scribe that a youth identified as Abid Ali, aged around 27, son of Muhammad Sharif Loond was gunned down by his maternal uncles and cousin over illicit relations and fled from place of firing, after committing heinous crimes.

Following on the information, area police reached on the spot and moved the body to Rural Health Centre Sultankot for autopsy and handed over to his heirs for conducting postmortem examination, SHO added.