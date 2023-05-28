Father, son gunned down

A man and his son were gunned down by rivals over residential property dispute in Shikarpur district on Sunday. As per detail, the incident was reported from Mangat Wah village located within the jurisdiction of Nabi Bakhsh Waggan police station.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached at the spot and taked the dead body into custody and shifted them to hospital for autopsy. The killers managed to flee the scene. Police said the victims have been identified as Phalwan Mandhrani and Mehar Mandhrani.