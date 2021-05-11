Father-son duo rapes woman in taxi in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly raping a woman in a tax here the other day, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspects have been identified as father and son who sexually assaulted the woman when she was on her way home.

They also snatched her jewellery and mobile phone in the cab. A case has been registered against the suspects at Sahala police station.

During the interrogation, the suspects have also confessed to a number of similar crimes.

Last week, police have arrested a man for allegedly raping 20 women during a raid in capital city.

The raid was conducted by a part of Koral polic station. The suspect has confessed to sexually assaulting multiple women.

Police said that the suspect, who has been identified as Zaheer Ahmed, had also raped a female constable two years ago.

The culprit used to rape the victims during robbery. Police have recovered looted items and various mobile phones from his possession.

There are at least 11 rape cases reported in Pakistan every day with over 22,000 rape cases reported to police across the country in the last six years, according to official statistics.

Earlier this month, a mentally challenged girl was subjected to rape in Lahore for two months by her two relatives.

According to police, the 13-year-old mentally challenged girl was subjected to rape in Nawankot area of Lahore by two suspects.

“Two suspects Shah Mir and Ali Sajid subjected her to rape for two months,” the police said, adding that it emerged when the victim was taken to a hospital over the deterioration of her health condition, where the doctor found that she was pregnant.

They said that both the suspects are close relatives of the girl and are currently investigated besides undergoing medical examination.

A deaf and dumb girl, 17, was allegedly raped by a man at her house in Chiniot on March 14.

According to the details, a man allegedly raped the deaf and mute girl after entering her house in Bhanianwala area of Chiniot.

The accused managed to escape from the scene when the family members reached there.

