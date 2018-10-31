Father, son dead in Swat roof collapse

SWAT : Two members of a family died and another was injured when roof of a house suddenly came down in scenic Swat valley on Wednesday.

Police said that dilapidated roof of a house located in Matta area of Swat collapsed due to which three people present in the house were trapped under the rubble.

Two including father and son died in the incident while another youth was seriously injured.

The local people and police through joint efforts pulled out the bodies, injured from the debris and shifted them to hospital.

