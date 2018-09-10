Father, son crushed to death

Two persons of a family were crushed to death as a speedy bus hit them while they were crossing road at Sundar area here on Sunday.

Both the victims, who were identified as father and son, Saleem and Rehman were crushed to death while they were crossing the road. The enraged relatives blocked the main road and staged protest by burning tyres.

Meanwhile, a person died and four others injured as dumper collided with a car at Faisalabad-Chiniot road.

According to details, the accident occurred at Faisalabad-Chiniot road because of the one-sided road when a dumper collided with a car.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp