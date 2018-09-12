Father of raped victim girl commits suicide

Shorkot

Father of a raped victim youth girl committed suicide here on Tuesday over prolonged delay in provision of justice.

According to details, an accused identified as Nawaz had sexually assaulted a student of class III while returning from school in Shorkot some six months earlier.

Case was under hearing in the court but the only witness of the crime refused to appear in the court to testify.

Disappointed over the situation, father of the rape victim girl identified as Safdar committed suicide. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.—INP