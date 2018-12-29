Father of editor INP laid to rest, PM, others condole death

Rawalpindi

Father of editor Independent News Agency (INP) Tariq Mehmood Sumair and senior journalist and former president Rawalpindi/Islamabad Press Club Haji Nawaz Raza was laid to rest in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Thousands of people including Leader of the opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer, Senator Javed Abbasi, Ijaz-ul-Haq, Anjum Aqeel, Malik Ibrar, Irfan Siddiqui, other political figures and social personalities attended the funeral prayers of the deceased offered in Misrial area of Rawalpindi.

Haji Ghulam Rasool passed away on Wednesday-Thursday midnight after protracted illness.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Minister Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmad Chaudhry, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and others expressed grief and shock over the demise of the father of senior journalists.

They prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. Rasm e Qul will be performed at the ancestral house located at Misrial Road Rawalpindi on Saturday.—INP

