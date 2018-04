Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

A painful incident took place at village Eidan Lerwani where a ruthless father allegedly killed his sixteen years old daughter and his alleged paramour for honour, in the limits of Meranpur Buriro Police Station, at Garhi Khairo tehsil of district Jacobabad, here on Monday.

Jaan Muhammad constable told this reporter that suspect GS Lerwani killed his daughter named GN of 16, and his nephew named NA of 18, over an alleged illicit relations and managed to escape.