Father kills daughter ‘for honour’

Gujranwala

A father on Monday killed his 14-year-old daughter for ‘honour’ in Aimanabad area of Gujranwala. According to police sources, after receiving information Police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Gujranwala Police said during interrogation, the accused confessed his crime and said he killed his daughter on suspicion of misconduct activities.

Police said that the accused would be severely punished according to the law. Aurat Foundation in collaboration with SAP-PK launched a report that reportedly, 2,297 cases of violence against women (VAW) were reported in 25 districts of Pakistan in 2020.—INP